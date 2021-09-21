VENICE, Florida — Helen Fern Hartness, age 83, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Decatur, was peacefully reunited with her family in heaven on September 11, 2021.

Helen was born in Fairfield, Illinois to parents, Helen Blanche (Cross) and Hubert Jennings McRill on March 11, 1938. She grew up in Mt. Vernon and moved to Decatur shortly after she graduated high school. She met her husband, Robert A. Hartness of Decatur, when he worked at a gas station where she would stop often. She swiftly married Bob on June 6, 1964. They were married for six years when she became pregnant with her one and only daughter, Lee Anna. Bob and Helen were fortunate to celebrate 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.

Helen always worked in finance and retired from National City Bank where she made many lasting relationships. Not one to stay put, she then worked part-time with her friends at M&M Motors which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Helen loved a perfect bowl of ice cream, shopping, many different types of music, going to the auction in Long Creek, bingo, going to the movies, and winning at the casino slot machines.

Helen developed Alzheimer's and the last six years of her life were not only challenging, but also full of adventure and fun. Because of the care she needed, she lived with her daughter for a time before moving to a wonderful six person care facility. She adored the beautiful palm trees of Florida and the feel of her toes in the sand. She took many trips to the ocean and enjoyed a snack outside in the shade feeling the salty air blow through her beautiful hair. Despite Alzheimer's, she was still very witty and her laugh remained one of the best sounds your ears could be blessed to hear.

She is survived by her daughter, Lee Anna Hartness; her brothers and their wives: Hubert and Susan McRill and Jim and Mary McRill. Also, many beautiful nieces and nephews whom she thought the world of. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her sisters: Pauline Fulk, Dorothy Schalter, and Doris Goff.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Alzheimers foundation and if you shop on Amazon, please use smile.amazon and choose Cure Alzheimers Fund so a portion of your purchase is donated to the research to stop this cruel disease.

A small graveside ceremony will be held in October, date and time yet to be determined.

