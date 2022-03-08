Helen G. Murphy, 88, passed away in her home on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Helen was born on October 8, 1933 in Rural Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Edward and Ruth (Sigler) Black. She married Rissell Murphy Jr. On January 8, 1952 in Rossville, GA. Russell passed away on April 14, 2005.

Helen worked as a legal secretary in Decatur and with the Illinois State Supreme Court in Springfield, IL. Helen enjoyed the many adventures that came with marriage to Russ and raising four children. Later, she enjoyed meeting with the "church ladies" for Bible Study through the South Shores Christian Church.

Surviving are Helen's sons: Mark (Melanie) of Armstrong, IL, Steve of Red Wing, MN, Mike (Mary) Mahomet, IL; daughter, Ann (Paul) Keller of Decatur, IL; sister, Dorothy (Bill) Holtcamp of Springfield, IL; and many extended family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, stepfather, and four brothers.

The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Primrose Retirement Community for the love and care given over the last five years.

A private family interment will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the German Reformed Cemetery in rural St. Peter, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Decatur Memorial Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to Helens family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.