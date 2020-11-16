WINDSOR — Helen Henrietta (Stern) Stremming, 87, of Windsor, IL passed away at 6:05 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Grace Cemetery, Strasburg, IL with Pastor E. Wade Helmkamp officiating. A private family funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church or Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
