MATTOON — Helen (Horn/Chaney) East, 83, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at home surrounded by family in Merritt Island, Florida. She was formerly of Mattoon and Sullivan.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon. There will be no visitation. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Helen was born August 6, 1936 in Sullivan the daughter of Robert Lee and Pearl Abbott Horn. She married Carroll Chaney in 1957 and they had one son, Mark Chaney.
In 1983 she married the love of her life, John East of Mattoon and they shared 30 wonderful years together. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Survivors include her son, Mark and wife Kathy Chaney of Merritt Island, Florida; grandson, Josh Chaney of Springfield; sister, Ethelmae Dudley of Sullivan; stepdaughters, Tonya (Keith) Willison of Mattoon; Cindy (Greg) Hagerman of Chesterfield, Missouri; 2 granddaughters; 3 grandsons; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brother, Leon Horn and wife Doris; loving brother-in-law, Dean Dudley; and their loving companion, a Yorkshire Terrier named Rocky.
Helen was employed with the City of Sullivan Treasurer's Office for over 27 years. She was a lady of many talents which included painting, writing poetry, sewing, and interior decorating.
Memorials may be made to the ASPCA, St. Jude's Teaching Hospital, or the donor's choice.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.
