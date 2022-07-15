March 15, 1937 - July 15, 2022

DECATUR — Helen Jeanne Mears, 85, of Decatur, IL, was called home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 15, 2022. Services will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2155 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, 62526 on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m..

Jeanne was born in Lincoln, IL, on March 15, 1937, to Geraldine (Jeri) Mae Coady and Ralph Foreaker, and Edward J. Coady was her stepfather. She married Eugene H. Mears on July 1, 1956, in Lincoln.

Because she was an extrovert and a people-person, Jeanne had a lifelong career in sales. She worked at various times as an Avon lady, an Amway representative, at Kirlin's in Decatur, at Sears as an appliance salesperson, as a realtor, as a used car salesperson at Lakeside Motors in Decatur, and at Four Winds RV sales in Maroa. She'd been a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church since the early 1970s. She became a Master Gardener, worked as a hospice volunteer, and was active in the leadership in Park City Community where she lived. She loved books, music, pets, and her family.

Jeanne was loved by all, and her family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to those who were so devoted to Jeanne and spent so much time and energy caring for her through her last months. The list is long, so we won't list everyone, but you know who you are.

Jeanne is survived by her children:, Lynda Keever of Zephyrhills, FL, and Michael (Dawn Warner) Mears of Port Charlotte, FL. She is survived by her five grandchildren: Heather (Brandon) Brooks of Hummelstown, PA, Josh (Bridget) Mears of Decatur, Erin Keever of Valparaiso, IN, Amanda (Michail Mukovoztchick) Mears of Fairfax, VA, and Morgan Brown of Niantic, IL. She has six great-grandsons: Cole, Mason, Jayden, Josh, Barrett, and Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene on January 1, 2011.

Memorials may be directed to Sweet Adelines International at Give | Sweet Adelines.