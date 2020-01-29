ASSUMPTION -- Helen L. Porter, 77, of Assumption, died January 27, 2020, in Pana Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Assumption. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Fund or Assumption Public Library.

Helen was born August 8, 1942 in Pana, IL, the daughter of Leo Jay and Flonia (Levi) Norris. She married Herman Porter on January 26, 1963 in Assumption. He survives. Helen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Assumption, St. Mary's Altar Society, St. Mary's Financial Council, Assumption VFW Auxiliary Post #6577 and Christian County Democratic Women. Helen served as an election judge, was an Avon dealer and member of the President's Club.

Surviving is her husband, Herman; son, Rob Porter of Assumption, IL; daughter, Kim Porter of Assumption; brothers: Paul (Dori) Norris of Decatur, IL and Walter (Jamie) Norris of Orange Beach, AL; sisters: Margie Puckett of Pana, IL, Cathy Sue Mathias of Assumption, IL and Barbara Ann Kling of Lincoln, IL.

Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, Leo, Jr. and sisters: Kathryn JoAnn, Leona and Jeannie.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.

