NIANTIC -- Helen Lafern Stacey, 92 of Niantic, IL., went home to Heaven on Sunday May 10, 2020.

A graveside service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at 9:30 am Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Macon County Memorial Park Harristown. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Macon County Farm Bureau Foundation or your choice of food pantries or Niantic Christian Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Helen was born in Richland County, Illinois on August 22, 1927 to C. Ervin and Bessie Schwartz. She married Russell C. Stacey on February 16, 1946. They had three boys, Roy (Ginny), Dennie (Rayeana) and Mike (Doris). She was a member of Niantic Christian Church. She loved to knit.

Surviving are her two sons, Dennie (Rayeana) Stacey and Mike (Doris) Stacey, five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, a great-great granddaughter and two sisters.

