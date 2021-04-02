DECATUR - Helen Linda Knowles, 72 of Decatur died Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

A funeral service to celebrate Helen's life will be held 12:00 noon Monday, April 5, 2021 at Heartland Community Church with Pastor Joe Bowman officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Helen was born January 10, 1949 in Decatur daughter of A.V. and Louise Cowgill Wilkie. She attended Lakeview High School. Helen worked for Taylor Pharmaceuticals and K's Merchandise Mart. She was a member of Road Riders for Jesus and Heartland Community Church. She enjoyed coloring, writing recipes, cooking and her family. Helen married Steve Knowles July 11, 1966.

Surviving is her beloved husband, Steve; three daughters: Leslie Creager, Christa (Michael) Rapp, Stephanie (Bryan) Keenan; grandchildren: Mitchell, Megan, Katelyn, Hannah, Alexandra and Shelby; great grandchildren: Kehleigha and Guinevere.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Brett Creager.

