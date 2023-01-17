Dec. 1, 1932 - Jan. 11, 2023

DECATUR — Helen Lorraine (Ellis) Mann, age 90 of Decatur, IL, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 10:36 AM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Interment will be at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen was born on December 1, 1932, in Decatur, IL, to the late Forrest Alvin and Helen Caroline (Brown) Ellis. She married Foster Benton Mann on May 11, 1951, in Decatur, IL.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Kay Cairns and husband, Jack of Decatur, IL; her son, Stephen Foster Mann and of Milmine, IL; five grandchildren: Lori Farley and husband, Shawen, Jennifer Lambdin and husband, Mike, Jacob Mann and wife, Nikki, Thomas Mann and wife, Dawn, Jane Burton and husband, Michael: nine great-grandchildren: Jackson Farley and significant other, Zachary Allison, Emma Farley, Drake Lambdin and wife, Lizzy (York), Madilyn Mann, Jared Mann, Emily (Dowell) Mann, Ethan Mann, Ella Mann, Lane Burton, Kooper Mann, Ruby Burton, Augustus "Gus" Mann; great-great grandson, Brooks Y. Lambdin; sisters: Dorothy J. Miller, M. Rosalee Cernava and husband, Joseph. She was preceded in death by her husband; one brother, Robert Alvin; one sister, Marjorie; and daughter-in-law, Mary E. Mann.

Helen was a lifelong Christian and dedicated her life to her Lord and Savior. As a young girl, before school, she would help her father run trout lines to catch fish for the family table. She was a good student and athlete; she especially enjoyed playing tennis. Throughout her life she worked many jobs as a waitress, in factories, and had the pleasure of owning her own beauty shop.

Always committed to her family, Helen was a wonderful and loving daughter, mother, wife, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

