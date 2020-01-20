DECATUR — Helen Louise Babcock, 98, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born September 12, 1921, in Decatur, IL to Alpha L. and Prudence M. (Blevins) Kelley. She married Wayne Ellis Babcock on October 13, 1940 in St. Charles, MO. He passed away March 16, 2001. She is survived by her four daughters, Cheryl (George) Mayberry, Karen (Ray) Justice, Patricia Coffman and Denise (Terry) Myers; five grandchildren, Kym (Donald) Shafer, Jodi Stalker, Steven (Amanda) Mayberry, Kevin (Sue) Jones and Laura Jones; six great-grandchildren, Megan Jones, Nash Jones, Chloe Jones, Nicholas Keppner, Zachary Mayberry and Seth Mayberry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; her five brothers; her four sisters; and her granddaughter, Dawn Ann Deardorff.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Helen Babcock will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday before the service at the mausoleum. Entombment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.

The family of Helen Babcock is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

