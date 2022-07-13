Aug. 13, 1938 - June 30, 2022

DECATUR — Helen Louise Burtner, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away June 30, 2022, at Woodland Hill, Hudson, WI.

Helen was born August 13, 1938, in Ludington, MI, the daughter of William and Lillian (Siemers) Opitz. She married Bruce Burtner on January 25, 1964, in the Chicago area. He preceded her in death.

Helen was a third grade teacher for the public school system in Northbrook, IL. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling with her husband, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her children: Matthew Burtner (Cheryl) of S Daytona, FL, Cheryl Herring (Alan) of Tallahassee, FL, Stephanie Wallace (Rich) of River Falls, WI; sister, Ruth Opitz of Lake Zurich, IL; grandchildren: Steven Burtner (Janelle) of Jacksonville, FL, Aaron Burtner (Nicole) of Imperial Beach, CA, Jonathan Burtner (Libby) of Eustis, FL, Kayla Ross (Adam) of Jacksonville, FL, Jack Herring of Tallahassee, FL, Jeffrey Herring of Tallahassee, FL; great-grandchildren: David, Andrew, Anthony, Ray, Mason and Nora.

She was further preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Carl, Harold, and Herb Opitz.

Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Graceland Cemetery, Star of Hope Mausoleum Chapel.

Memorials: St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Helen.