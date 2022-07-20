Oct. 26, 1933 - July 19, 2022

DECATUR — Helen Louise Pumphrey, 88, of Decatur, passed away July 19, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 PM, Friday at church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials in Helen's honor may be made to: Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association.

Helen was born October 26, 1933, in Oakley, the daughter of V.E. "Ted" and Letha Mary (Karl) Tish. She married Haldon Eugene "Pick" Pumphrey on April 25, 1954, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2006. Helen was a homemaker and caregiver. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. Helen was a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. She was a wonderful Mom and MeMa - her love and her memory will be held forever by her daughters and granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughters: Lori Pumphrey of Decatur, and Angela Grossman (Bonnie McCarthy) of Chicago; granddaughters: Kaley Marie Grossman and Alexandra Louise Grossman; brother, Larry (Judy) Tish of Decatur; son-in-law, Richard L. Grossman of Gahanna, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pick; and two sisters: Shirley Beals and Joan Knotts.

Helen's family wishes to extend a special thank you to her caregivers: Lynette, Lynn, and Baylie and the nurses and staff of Hickory Point Christian Village and HSHS Hospice for the love and care they provided for her.

