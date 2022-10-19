Nov. 10, 1938 – Oct. 11, 2022

DECATUR — Helen Marie Culp, 83, of Decatur, was greeted by her beloved pups GiGi and Reggie when she passed away at 6:36 P.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Shelbyville Rehabilitation Center.

Helen was born in Shelbyville, IL, on November 10, 1938, the daughter of Orvel and Dorothy (Griffiths) Bryson. After attending Lakeview High School, she worked in Quality Assurance in plastic molding. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and the Salvation Army Women's League. She loved going to church, where she served on the kitchen committee for many potlucks. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, especially crosswords and word searches.

Helen is survived by her son, Brian Masterson of Decatur; and daughter, Lori Massey of Decatur; brother, Gary (Sue) Bryson of Harlan, IN; sisters: Betty Reese of TN Tennessee and Linda (Ron) Lewis of Bryan, OH; grandchildren: Rick (Jeri) Morlan, Brian James (Missy) Masterson, Stephen (Brittany) Massey, Shelby (Joshua) Bartholomew, and Shandy Massey; great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Masterson, Cody Masterson, Lucas Masterson, Jaxon Masterson, Wyatt Bartholomew, Mason Bartholomew, Kalvin Massey, and Everlee Bartholomew; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, two infant sons, one daughter, two brothers, two sisters, and her beloved pups, GiGi and Reggie.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Helen. Memorial services will be held at Oreana Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with the memorial service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army Women's League.

Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army Women's League.