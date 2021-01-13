DECATUR — Helen Marie Durbin, 91 of Decatur passed away at her home Sunday, January 10, 2021 with her family by her side.

A funeral service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, January 15, 2021 in the Salem Baptist Church with Pastor Gerald Thompson officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the church (2650 S. Taylorville Road Decatur, IL 62521). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Helen was born September 3, 1929 in Litchfield, IL, daughter of Jeremiah and Mary (Dagon) O'Connell. Helen worked part-time as a switchboard operator for DMH. Aside from being a full-time wife and mother Helen dedicated thirty years as financial secretary to Salem Baptist Church. Helen was an active member of her church and her Lord and Savior was a very important part of her life. She moved to Missouri to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Helen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Joyce (Stan) Trichel; grandchildren: Eric (Heather), Tiffany (Walter) and Amanda and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and brothers.

