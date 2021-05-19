DECATUR — Helen Marie "Moore" Johnson, 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away May 15, 2021 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

Helen was born January 8, 1929 in Colfax Township, IL, the daughter of William and Pearl (Jackson) Brockman.

Helen married Kenny Moore and he preceded her in death. She remarried to Paul Johnson and he also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her grandchildren: Kimberly Moore (Jason) of Battle Ground, IN, Jeff Rosebraugh (Liz) of Lafayette, IN; son in law, Bruce Rosebraugh of New Haven, IN; six great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jackie Rosebraugh; one brother; and four sisters.

Graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., May 24, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Helen.

