DECATUR — Helen Marie "Moore" Johnson, 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away May 15, 2021 at Fair Havens Senior Living.
Helen was born January 8, 1929 in Colfax Township, IL, the daughter of William and Pearl (Jackson) Brockman.
Helen married Kenny Moore and he preceded her in death. She remarried to Paul Johnson and he also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her grandchildren: Kimberly Moore (Jason) of Battle Ground, IN, Jeff Rosebraugh (Liz) of Lafayette, IN; son in law, Bruce Rosebraugh of New Haven, IN; six great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jackie Rosebraugh; one brother; and four sisters.
Graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., May 24, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery.
The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Helen.
Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.