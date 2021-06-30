CLINTON - Helen Maxine Lambert, 86 of Clinton, IL, passed away 5:17 PM June 28, 2021 at Liberty Village of Clinton, IL.
Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Kenney Christian Church.
Maxine was born April 26, 1935 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Lawrence and Elva Velita (Gandy) Sturgeon. She married Walter Ray Lambert December 31, 1954 in Wapella, IL. He passed away September 24, 2011.
Survivors include her son, Steven (Rocky) Lambert, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Kelley Ensign; grandchildren: Steve (Michelle) Lambert, Jr., Adam (Jamie) Lambert; Lori (Bill) Steward; Jesse (Kaley) Lambert; great-grandchildren: Ashton, Chase, Drew, Ella, Faith, Hailey, Hannah, Isaiah, Jasmin, Lauren, Lucas, and Piper; and sister-in-law, Mick Sturgeon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; family, Gene (Ruth) Sturgeon, Thomas "Shorty" (Norma) Sturgeon, Don (Betty Scoggins) Sturgeon, Mary (Frances) Vinson, and Dick Sturgeon.
Maxine and Walter enjoyed camping, boating, bingo and the river boat. Both were members of the Kenney Christian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
