Oct. 6, 1927 - May 21, 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas — Helen Maxine Williams, 94, of Ft. Worth, TX, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on May 21, 2022, at the James L. West Hospice Center.

Helen was born in Decatur on October 6, 1927, the daughter of David and Dora Peer. Both parents proceeded her in death.

She married George N. Williams, Jr. on July 24, 1947. They enjoyed 61-years of marriage before George passed away in 2009. Also preceding her in death was a still-born son, Dane; son Scott Alan; grandsons: George Joseph Williams and Christopher Andrew Williams; two brothers and one sister.

Surviving are her children: Dennis and Phyllis Williams of Roseburg, OR; Bonnie and Mark Howard of Mesa, AZ; Gayle and Bill Hausmann of Ft. Worth, TX; George III and Sherri Williams of Danville, IL; and Lou Ann and Jim Braun of Springfield, IL. She is survived by two brothers.

Helen was known as Grandma, Grandma Moose, Aggie, and Gigi to her 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Helen was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, and her loyalty to her team was surpassed only by her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who meant the world to her. Her late husband, George, would tease her by remarking, Look at what you've started! when several of the families gathered together. Through their love and example, Helen and George leave a legacy of good cooks, good golfers, and good parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.