DECATUR - Helen Minnie Nance, 97, of Decatur, IL passed away April 30, 2021 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

Helen was born August 16, 1923 in Pana, IL, the daughter of Jerome and Mildred (Herm) Mizeur.

She married Joseph Lee Nance on November 30, 1942.

Helen was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping and was an avid doll collector.

Surviving are her children: Joseph Nance (Karen) of Antioch, IL, Michael Nance of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Tara, Tim, Brad, Jennie, Paul, Joni, Patrick, Cindy and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lee Nance; parents; son, Patrick Nance and Terry Nance; daughter, Cheryl Burwell; sisters, Jane Sillars and Loreen Satterlee.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Pana, IL.

Memorials: Salvation Army.

Condolences may be left to Helen's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

Funeral services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#53199.