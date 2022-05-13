March 3,1921 - May 10, 2022

JACKSONVILLE — Helen Nina Wilkinson, 101, of Jacksonville, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

She was born March 3, 1921, in Burkburnette, TX, the daughter of Glenwood D. and Mary L. Rhodes Preston. She married Clifford B. Wilkinson on September 3, 1938, in St. Charles, MO, and he preceded her in death on November 12, 1988.

She is survived by one granddaughter, Pamela (Martin) Farmer of Springfield; two grandsons: Gary (Victoria) Wilkinson and Mike Wilkinson both of Valrico, FL; two step-grandsons: Wesley Wilkinson of Carlinville and Christopher Wilkinson of Arizona; ten great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Wilkinson and one brother.

Mrs. Wilkinson was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She took pride in her home and lawn, enjoyed reading and shopping for flowers and loved spending time with her family.

A private service will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Food Bank. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements.

