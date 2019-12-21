ILLIOPOLIS -- Helen R. (Batchelder) Saulsberry, 87, of Illiopolis IL passed away at Decatur Memorial Hospital on December 19, 2019.
Helen was born in Illiopolis Township on October 1, 1932 the daughter of Bertram and Florence (Jeffers) Batchelder.
She was preceded in death by her husband Owen Saulsberry; son, Edwards Saulsberry; parents, Bertram and Florence; and several siblings.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Blinda (husband, Michael) Rogers; grandchildren, Stacy (wife, Deana) Rogers, and Cathy Zimmerman; great grandchildren, Jordan Miller, Emily Rogers, Cody Zimmerman, and Brooke Zimmerman; brother, Tobe Batchelder; sisters, Bonnie Adams, and Phyllis Hall; as well as many nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Helen enjoyed doing puzzles and caring for her flower garden. But what she truly loved was spending time with her friends and family and discussing the on-goings of the community.
A memorial graveside service will be held on December 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Long Point Cemetery in Niantic IL with Pastor Larry Hanson officiating.
