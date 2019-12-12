Helen Rebecca Brown

OWANECO — Helen Rebecca Bundy Brown died on December 11, 2019.
Helen was born at home in Owaneco, Illinois on June 19, 1923. Helen married Howard E. Brown on April 10, 1944 in Owaneco, Illinois.
Helen spotted Howard at the Methodist Church camp and knew he was the man for her. Howard was the love of her life and she was always by his side. Howard's many accomplishments can be attributed to the endless love and support she always gave him. Helen was the “woman behind the man”. Helen taught twenty-five years and retired from the Macon School District.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL and was a member of the Illinois Education Association, National Education Association, American Quilters in Decatur, Illinois, Past President of the Macon County Reading Council, member of United Methodist Women, member of PEO Chapter CX, member of the Eastern Star, Blue Mound, IL and Senior Class President of Illinois State University, class of 1945.
Helen graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor Degree and later obtained her Master's degree in reading from there. Helen touched so many lives with her words of wisdom and advice. She was always encouraging others to get their education, but always in a kind and thoughtful way. She was loved by so many people. Each grandchild thought he/she was her favorite. She had a special way about her that made everyone admire her. She will be missed by everyone who knew her and always be in the hearts of her family.
Helen and Howard had three children, son Bill Wayne (Linda) Brown, Becky Louise (Ware) Flora, and Sally Elizabeth (Steve) Schepper. She had six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Her husband, Howard E. Brown preceded her in death. Two brothers, Lawrence Wayne and William Harold and grandson, Aaron Krell, also preceded her in death.
Special thanks to the entire staff at Imboden Creek Gardens for the tender, loving care and attention given to our mother for the 2 ½ years she lived here. The staff of Imboden became her family too.
Graveside services will be held at 9:15 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Decatur. Memorial services to celebrate Helen's life will be 11:00 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 201 W North St, Decatur, with the Rev. Dr. Camilla Hempstead officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the church. In lieu of flowers, the Brown family requests memorials be made to the Howard and Helen Brown Scholarship Fund at Richland Community College Foundation and to First United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
