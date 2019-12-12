Helen Rebecca Brown

OWANECO — Helen Rebecca Bundy Brown died on December 11, 2019.

Helen was born at home in Owaneco, Illinois on June 19, 1923. Helen married Howard E. Brown on April 10, 1944 in Owaneco, Illinois.

Helen spotted Howard at the Methodist Church camp and knew he was the man for her. Howard was the love of her life and she was always by his side. Howard's many accomplishments can be attributed to the endless love and support she always gave him. Helen was the “woman behind the man”. Helen taught twenty-five years and retired from the Macon School District.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL and was a member of the Illinois Education Association, National Education Association, American Quilters in Decatur, Illinois, Past President of the Macon County Reading Council, member of United Methodist Women, member of PEO Chapter CX, member of the Eastern Star, Blue Mound, IL and Senior Class President of Illinois State University, class of 1945.

