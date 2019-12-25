DECATUR -- Helen Wanda Speagle, 94, of Decatur, IL passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Wanda will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery.

Wanda was born on March 19, 1925 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Grandville A. and Alma Dot Ellen (Sargent) Shepherd. She was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. Wanda married Kenneth Leroy Speagle on March 19, 1943. He preceded her in death on November 16, 1978. She was an administrator for a shelter home care in Decatur.

Wanda is survived by her children: Stephen David (Susan) Speagle of Decatur, IL, Edward Louis (Kathy) Speagle of Phoenix, AZ and Rev. Gordon Kent (Pamela Sue) Speagle of Decatur, IL; sister: Jeannette Darlene Walton of Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Tina (Doug) Garrett, Ronnie (Alexandria) Jennings, Stephen (Rie) Speagle, Jr., Aaron (Julia) Speagle, Kendric (Shannon) Speagle, James (Jacque) Speagle, Caleb (Lacy) Speagle, Brandon Speagle, Courtney Speagle, Gordon (Kaya) Speagle, Melissa (Matt) Tipton and Jonathon (Takara) Speagle; 29 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.