DECATUR — Helen Wilkins, 93, of Decatur, IL passed away at 1:40 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Heritage Health Nursing Home, Mt. Zion, IL.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Westside Church of the Nazarene.

Helen worked for over thirty years for Illinois Bell. She and Birdie were Youth Directors for 30 years at Westside Church of the Nazarene. She was a strong Christian and totally devoted to her husband, Birdie. She hand-stitched many quilts for family and friends and taught many women the art of quilting. She had a big garden and canned vegetables for many years. Helen had the sweetest disposition and heart, never complaining about anything. Her roommate at Heritage Jean Patrick was a gift from God as they were like sisters to one another.

Helen was born on August 1, 1927, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the daughter of Lester and Velma McKinney Haley. She was married to Birdie Wilkins for 74 years.

She is survived by her son, Richard Wilkins (Denise) of Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Chad Wilkins (Sue) of Dawson, IL, Jeff Wilkins (Brenda) of Decatur, IL, and Wendy Woods of Marlow, OK; great-grandchildren: Britanie, Adam, Macey, Shayna, Keeton, Thane, and Larry; eight great great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Stan Wilkins; sister, Joanne; brother, Othel; daughter-in-law, Mary Wilkins and great great-granddaughter, Willow.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.