MONTICELLO - Helen Zips Fry Ayers departed this life on the evening of Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Villas of Holly Brook, Monticello, IL. Helen was born October 15, 1922, in Johnstown, PA, one of six children of Frank and Josephine Zips. She married Thomas Fry on September 13, 1944, who passed away on July 19, 1966, in Champaign, IL. On September 29, 1973, she married A. Richard Ayers in Champaign, IL, who passed away on July 23, 2003, in Bement, IL.

Helen is survived by four stepchildren, James (Linda) and Stephen (Marilyn) both of Monticello, Robert (Christine) of Monmouth, IL and Betty (Phil) Comerford of Larchmont, NY; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five nieces and five nephews and her sister Josephine Zips Cable. In addition to her husbands, Helen was preceded in death by her parents, stepson William, siblings Frank Zips, Rose Zips Behrhorst, Edward Zips, and Cecelia Zips Costlow.