Dec. 1, 1924 - Oct. 15, 2022

ARTHUR — Henry D. Herschberger, 97 of Arthur, IL, passed away, peacefully surrounded by his family, at 8:04 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Arthur Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park Street, in Arthur, IL. Pastor Glen Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Friday, October 21, 2022, at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Henry was born on December 1, 1924, in Douglas County near Arthur, IL. He was a son of David B. and Lizzie (Miller) Herschberger. He married Mary S. Beachy on December 21, 1944, in Arthur, IL. She passed away on October 20, 2020. They lived in Holy Matrimony for 75 year and ten months.

Henry is survived by three children: Larry and his wife Sheryll of Arthur, IL, Richard "Rich" and his wife Vicki of Arthur, IL, and Carol Kennel and her husband Rod of Arthur, IL; grandchildren: Colby Herschberger of Arthur, IL, Clayton Herschberger of Arthur, IL, Elizabeth Smith and her husband Zachariah of California, Geneva Johnson of Ohio, Heather Massie and her husband Dr. James Massie of Nashville, TN, Meagan Walsh and her husband Brett of Shorewood, IL, Landon Kennel and his wife Gracie of Evergreen, CO; and great-grandchildren: Wyatt Herschberger, Owen Herschberger, River Smith, Gibson Johnson, Marshall Johnson, Matthew Massie, Meredith Massie, Howard Walsh, Alana Walsh, Benjamin Walsh, and Colin Walsh. Step-grandchildren: Traci Stain, Brian Behrends, Dean Behrends and Laura Anderson. He is also survived by one brother, Eli Herschberger and his wife Vera of Sarasota, FL: two sisters: Anna Mae Graber of Kalona, IA, and Martha Ann Kaufman of Sarasota, FL; and a stepbrother, Lewis Diener and his wife Treva of Arthur, IL.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents and a stepmother, Susan Herschberger; his wife, Mary; one sister, Bertha Kauffman, and her husband, Eli; one brother, Levi D. Herschberger, and his wife Sovilla; and three brothers-in-law: Marvin Miller, Melvin Kaufman, and David Graber.

Henry was a lifelong farmer. His love of spring planting and fall harvest allowed him to be a part of and witness God's blessings and giving back to the earth. He was presented with the Local Farmer of the Year award. Henry served on the Church World Service CROP assembly - through their program food was distributed to the needy in other countries.

Henry was an active member of the Arthur Mennonite Church. He took part in the original construction of the first building of the church. He along with another church member constructed the wooden cross that remains at the front of the church sanctuary. He was very active in the MCC relief sale, and he served as President for the Mennonite Disaster Service and in his words "made friends from around the world."

Henry was a member of the Arthur Lions Club, and he was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award presented by the Lions Foundation as the highest form of recognition given to acknowledge an individual's dedication to humanitarian service. He served on the Moultrie//Douglas County Fair Board for many years and was instrumental in the early years of the tractor pull at the annual fair. He served as Drainage Commissioner for three different drainage districts.

Henry served on The Arthur Home Board for 47 years from 1970-2017. He was presented the Legacy Award for his years of service and contributions to the community by The Arthur Home. He and his wife Mary served as committee members to bring The Eberhardt Village to the community.

He and Mary traveled abroad numerous times into five continents, traveled to all 50 states and Motor coached across the country from Alaska to Key West. They were members of the Family Motor Coach Association making lifelong friends through conventions and rallies. He was an avid fisherman while spending time in the Florida Keys.

Henry was a private pilot and he and Mary would fly the family on vacations in their Cessna. At times they would fly to an airport for lunch and then return home to their work. He was also a trained pilot taking parachutists for their jumps.

His greatest joy came from spending time and traveling with his wife Mary of 75 years, time with his family, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Arthur Mennonite Church, The Arthur Home, or Transitions Hospice.