Henry D. Sills

BETHANY — Henry was the seventh of nine children born to Henry Marion Sills and Ida Mae (Prescott) on March 24, 1931. He was raised on the farm, graduated from Mt. Zion High School, and joined the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Henry married Anna Ruth Goodwin April 24, 1953. They settled in Macon, Illinois and raised three children: Molly Sills Shade of Decatur, Henry Curtis Sills (deceased), and Jody Kay Clark of Bethany. Henry has three grandchildren: Wesley Prescott Shade (Lauren York) of Decatur, Lauren Elizabeth Shade of St. Louis, and Cassy Ann Hodge of Indianapolis. Great grandchildren Henry Roderick Shade and Felicity Hollis Shade.

Henry worked at Caterpillar before pursuing his calling as a pastor. He retired from the Ministry in 2011 but never stopped helping others. Henry had a talent for designing and building furniture and loved spending time in his woodworking shop. He touched many lives.

A celebration of Henry's life will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Faith Life Family Church formerly Body of Christ Ministries, 2199 West Ridlen Road, Macon. A graveside service and burial was held at West Side Cemetery, Moweaqua, IL, Monday, August 30, 2021.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes.