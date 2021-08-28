BETHANY — Henry D. Sills, 90, of Bethany passed away 6:40 p.m. August 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

No funeral services will be held. Burial will be in West Side Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

Henry was born March 24, 1931 in Moweaqua, the son of Henry M. and Ida Mae (Prescott) Sills. Henry was an Airforce Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He married Anna R. Goodwin on April 24, 1953 in Macon. Henry was a retired Pastor and member of the Body of Christ Ministries, Macon. He loved serving his Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Molly Shade of Decatur; sister, Bonnie Dickson of Decatur; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Curt.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com