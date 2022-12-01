Aug. 28, 1929 - Nov. 29, 2022

BEMENT — Henry Eugene "Gene" High, 93, of Bement, IL, passed away at 7:05 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.

Visitation will be held at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL, on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, IL. The Monsignor Michael Bliss and Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. Burial with full military honors for the Army Veteran will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620 in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Michael's Catholic Church, Bement, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, IL, or the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620.

Gene was born on August 28, 1929, in Bement, IL, a son of Henry Wayne and Mary Flavin High. He married Ruth Sumner on December 31, 1953, in Monticello, IL, and she survives of Bement, IL. Surviving children are: Robert High, James "Penny Hislope" High, and Carol "Clint" Kalk all of Bement, IL. Also surviving are two grandsons: Clayton and Curtis Kalk. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gene served his country proudly in the United States Army, he was a proud member of the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, marching proudly in parades, memorial and veteran's day services and proudly served in the military honor guard. Gene was a member of the St. Michael's Catholic Church, Bement, he loved taking care of his High Garden, and many people were benefactors to his hard work in the garden, he loved pheasant hunting and was featured in the Decatur Herald & Review Explore Outdoors segment A Beautiful Bird, where he offered his pheasant hunting tips and expertise.

