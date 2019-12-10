ARTHUR — Henry J. Plank, 93, of Arthur, IL passed away at 5:30 A.M. on Monday, December 09, 2019 at the Arthur Home.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the North Vine Mennonite Church, 312 North Vine Street, Arthur, IL.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.