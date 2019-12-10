Henry J. Plank
Henry J. Plank

Henry J. Plank

ARTHUR — Henry J. Plank, 93, of Arthur, IL passed away at 5:30 A.M. on Monday, December 09, 2019 at the Arthur Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the North Vine Mennonite Church, 312 North Vine Street, Arthur, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net

