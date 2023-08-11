DECATUR - Henry Noblitt Carls, 89, of Decatur died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in St. Mary's Hospital.

A graveside service to celebrate Henry's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Macon County Memorial Park. Military rites will be accorded by the Macon County Honor Guard. Pastor Wally Carlson will officiate the service.

Memorials if desired may be made to the American Heart Association.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Henry was born in Jacksonville, IL, son of Chester and Della Noblitt Carls. He graduated from Virginia High School. Henry was a farmer and later was a Fuel Truck Driver and a School Bus Driver. He served in the U.S. Army with the Big Red One. Henry was a member of The American Legion and Christ United Methodist and Sharon United Methodist Churches. He was a passionate St. Louis Cardinals fan. He married Wanda Lea Roper on November 8, 1968.

Surviving is his wife, Wanda Lea Carls; children: Cathy (Bill) Stock, Randy (Janet) Foster, Kelly (Chris) Carls, Marcie (Tom) Williams; grandchildren: Jeremy, Julia, Kayla; great-grandchildren: Griffin, Mason, Duncan, Sydey, Conner, Gracelyn, Karsyn and Madisyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Carnes; and a grandson, Bryce.

