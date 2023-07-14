July 22, 1928 - July 5, 2023

RIO VERDE, Arizona — Our beloved father and grandfather, Henry Safford Peacock, "Saf" to his friends, and "Grandpa" to his grandchildren, passed away peacefully July 5, 2023, in his home in Rio Verde, AZ. The love of his life for 67 years, Florence Elizabeth Peacock, preceded him on April 23, 2021. Together they made the world a better place.

Saf's main interests were faith, family, business and service, with special emphasis on conservation, education and health care. He was born near the Mississippi River on July 22, 1928, in Monmouth, IL, to his loving parents, Mary Katherine Safford and Christopher Sheller Peacock. He had one younger brother, Christopher Sheller. Together they grew up in their small Midwestern town enjoying life close to one another, their community, and the great outdoors. He held Monmouth in high regard, as well as Lincoln, IL, where he began his career and marriage.

On October 3, 1953, he was betrothed to his beautiful bride, Betty. One year later, Hunter (James Hunter) was born, and three later, Betsy (Elizabeth Ann). Saf said frequently, "Betty was the instigator, and I the facilitator!" Together they planted thousands of trees, built ponds, restored native prairies, facilitated conservation projects, shared their home with many, played golf, hiked, hunted, skied, enjoyed opera - and the list goes on.

Saf's career of 25 years was with Myers Industries. He retired at the age of 48, and then went into business with his brother, developing commercial real estate in Texas and Arizona. Warehouse development was their focus. He also managed farmland; to him, good earth, good rain and good crops were among God's greatest gifts.

Grandpa was sought by many, and he gave fully. He served on the Board of Lincoln College for thirty years and chaired it for three. The Monmouth College Board he chaired for seven. He was very active in Ducks Unlimited, serving many years on the Wetlands American Trust Board preserving and managing wetland habitats. As for health care, he and his Betty were especially focused on Abraham Lincoln Hospital and Mayo Clinic. In his words, "W''re strong supporters of ALMH and Mayo!"

The United States Military was another beneficiary of Grandpa's gifts and talents. He served two years during the Korean War. In1982, he joined DOCA, and later served as Chairman of the Board of The Defense University in Washington, D.C. for five years. He remained active with both organizations for over twenty years until 2003.

Saf, a cowboy at heart, known by his family as "The Legend," will be sorely missed by his two children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and their spouses, and twelve great-grandchildren.

We knew that Grandpa was a believer. He led us in reading the Bible, attending church, saying grace before every dinner, and celebrating special days with food and festivity. As a family, we worked and played together, most often in nature, from hunting morel mushrooms to playing ice-hockey on country ponds. Grandpa was a godly man, a family man, a working man, a serving man, a generous man, a true patriot and our family patriarch. His wisdom, humor and optimism were his own and carried him far. Words fall short, but our love for him runs long. "Grandpa - thank you, we love you, and call upon you to help guide us home!"

At a later date to be announced, a memorial service will be held in the Community Church of the Verdes, followed by a Celebration of Life in Illinois.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Messinger of Fountain Hills, AZ.

Donations in Saf's memory may be made to Community Church of the Verdes; Verde Cares in Rio Verde, AZ; Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, IL; or Monmouth College in Monmouth, IL.