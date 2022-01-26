DECATUR — Henry Wayne Heiland 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 5:11 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A private family memorial service will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Inurnment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL, with military honors. Memorials may be made in Henry's memory to the Mt. Zion Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Henry was born January 29, 1929, in Moultrie County, IL, the son of William Ray and Dessie Merle (Freeman) Heiland. He served in the US Army. Henry married Doris J. Cruit on April 19, 1953. He retired as an Electrician from Caterpillar. Henry was a member of the Mt. Zion Christian Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post #409, had served as Past President of the Findlay School District, Past Village Clerk of the Village of Findlay, and a past board member of the Shelby County Hospital Board.

Surviving is his wife: Doris of Decatur; daughter Karen Dworak (Roger) of Decatur; son: Randy Heiland (Janell) of Columbus, IN; grandchildren: Ryan Snyder of Decatur, Betsy Swetz (Dean) of Lake in the Hills, IL, Jay Heiland of Bloomington, IN, and Miranda Heiland of West Lafayette, IN; great-grandson, Charlie Swetz.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Henry; brothers: Robert Dean Heiland, and Donald Ray Heiland, and his sister, Dorothy Dinger.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Decatur Memorial Hospital, Dr. William Franklin, and the staff of Imboden Creek Living Center for all the care and compassion shown to Henry and the family.