DECATUR -- Herbert H. Coates, 90, entered the gates of heaven at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Lincolnshire Place: A Memory Care Facility, Decatur, Illinois, with family members by his side.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 16, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17 with funeral at 11 a.m. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at Greenville Free Methodist Church, Greenville, Illinois. Donnell - Wiegand Funeral Home, Greenville, Illinois in charge of arrangements.

Herb was born November 5, 1929, in Springfield, Illinois, to Rev. C.H. Coates and Fadra Smith Coates. He attended Feitshans High School in Springfield, Illinois, graduating in 1947; and graduated from Greenville College (now University) in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and Religion. Elected to the Greenville College Board of Trustees 1968-2005, he served as board secretary 1978-2000.

He served as pastor of Free Methodist churches in Dallas City, Illinois (1951-1954); Hillsboro, Illinois (1954-1956); Springfield, Illinois (1956-1967); Vandalia, Illinois (1967-1974); Decatur, Illinois (1974-1986); and as Central Illinois (now Gateway) Free Methodist Conference Superintendent (1986-1995). Following retirement, he served as Pastor of Senior Care for Greenville Free Methodist Church for several years.

