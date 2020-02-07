Herbert L. North

Herbert served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the First Church of The Nazarene, Clinton, IL and the Local #6 Bricklayers Union. Herbert was an avid woodworker and was a Cubs, Bears, White Sox and Fighting Illini fan. He worked at food banks in the area. At the food banks, he always had to be first in line so he could get to the cakes first.