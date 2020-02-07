Herbert L. North
CLINTON — Herbert L. North 88 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 3:15 PM February 5, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal, Il.

Services will be 11 AM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at the First Church of The Nazarene, Clinton, Il. with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, Il. with Military Honors. Visitation will be 4 – 6 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the First Church of the Nazarene, Clinton, IL, the DeWitt Co. 4-H Fair Association, or the Eastern Illinois Food Bank.

Herbert was born February 10, 1931 in Clinton, Illinois the son of Ray “Red” and Clara (Joy) North. He married Donna G. Perry June 25, 1952 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Donna G. North, Clinton, IL; children: Doug (Rhonda) North, Clinton, IL; April (Bill) Bailey, Mahomet, IL; Robin L. North, Madison, WI; Sheila Jo (Joe) Lombardo, Glen Ellyn, IL; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard (Pat) North, Clinton, IL; sister-in-law, Marilyn North, Clinton, IL; brother-in-law, Lawrence P. Toohill, Heyworth, IL; and sister, Rose (Charlie) Wilson, Clinton, IL.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Raymond S. North, and Paul D. North and sister, Bernadine Toohill.

Herbert served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the First Church of The Nazarene, Clinton, IL and the Local #6 Bricklayers Union. Herbert was an avid woodworker and was a Cubs, Bears, White Sox and Fighting Illini fan. He worked at food banks in the area. At the food banks, he always had to be first in line so he could get to the cakes first.

