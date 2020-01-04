DECATUR -- Herbert Wayne Kraft, 95, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Blue Mound, IL, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Niantic United Methodist Church or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Wayne was born November 4, 1924 in Decatur, IL, the son of Herbert W. and Ella Mae (Reynolds) Kraft. He married Doris Janelle Burkhart on August 14, 1948 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2008.

Wayne was a member of Niantic United Methodist Church, Warrensburg Masonic Lodge #425, Decatur Moose Lodge #684 and the Shriner's. He loved farming, horses and telling stories.

He is survived by his son Dennis Kraft and wife Debra of Blue Mound, IL; grandchildren Jennifer Norris and husband Trent of Palmer, Michael Kraft and wife Nichole of Blue Mound, Jeffrey Kraft and wife Rebecca of Blue Mound; great grandchildren Isabelle Norris, Abby Norris, Taylor Kraft, Alex Kraft, Molly Kraft, Hannah Kraft, Jarrett Kraft.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janelle, son Stephen, three brothers and one sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

