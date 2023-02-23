April 13, 1949 - Feb. 19, 2023

DECATUR — Hester Kay Lively, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her home with her son and daughter by her side and her favorite music playing.

Services will be held at a later date.

Kay was born April 13, 1949, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Dallas and Alice (Forehand) Rybolt. She worked as a nurse and managed apartments. Kay also worked at Walmart and Kohl's. She was active with the Decatur and Macon County Senior Center and enjoyed sewing and coloring. Kay was an avid fan of 60s and 70s music. She was affiliated with Peoples Church of God.

Kay is survived her children: (Illinois) Richard Lively, and Krystal Duckworth; grandchildren: Gabrielle Kay Lively, Haven Duckworth, Kennedy Duckworth, and Richard Lively, Jr. (Ohio) Anthony Lively, Sandra Lively, Cindy Lively-Malone; grandchildren: Mia Mathis, Chalice Mathis, Amber Fullerton, Imagine Ross, Antoinette Davis, Anthony Lively, Jr., Erica Lively, Shara Lively-Forbes, Nyla Lively, Cherri Lively-Marks, SanDasia Lively, Timiyah Lively-Malone; great-grandchildren: D'Erra Davis, Brendon Lively-Swoope, Ava Marks, Ezekial Lawong, Reece Lawong, and Poppy Lawong; and siblings: Johnny Rybolt, Dennis Rybolt, Cynthia Brose, Patty Lichner, and Danny Rybolt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Michael.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.