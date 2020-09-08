× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARTHUR — Hewitt George Hafer, 88, of Arthur, died at 11:39 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Arthur Home.There will be a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Arthur Cemetery with Pastor Bob Silvanik officiating. Military Rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Arthur American Legion Post accompanied by bugler, Andrew Abercrombie. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Hewitt was born December 29, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the son of Theodore and Bertha Wurzburger Hafer. He was married to Patricia Guinnee in Bloomington on September 14, 1952; she preceded him in death on February 15, 2004. He then married Marilu Platzbecker in Arthur on July 2, 2005.

Survivors include his wife, Marilu Hafer of Arthur; two sons, Michael (Phyllis) Hafer of Arthur; Richard (Sara) Hafer of Rantoul; daughter, Kathryn (Peter) Bogen of W. Simsbury, Connecticut; brother, Ron (Ellen) Hafer of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; four stepsons, Joseph (Karen) Platzbecker of Roscoe; Jon (Kris) Platzbecker of Mt. Zion; James Platzbecker of Arthur; Nicholas (Leigh) Platzbecker of Antioch; stepdaughter, Heidi (Ervin) Miller of DeBary, Florida; 20 grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat; and son, James David Hafer.