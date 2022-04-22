 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hila C. Eyestone

  • 0

March 24, 1933 - April 22, 2022

ATWOOD — Hila Eyestone, 89, of Atwood, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL. Burial will be in the Cartwright Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

For further information please visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News