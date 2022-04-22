Hila C. Eyestone

March 24, 1933 - April 22, 2022

ATWOOD — Hila Eyestone, 89, of Atwood, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL. Burial will be in the Cartwright Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

