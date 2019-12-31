DECATUR -- Hilda O. Price, 91, of Bella Vista, AR passed away Sunday, Dec. 29 at Highlands Health and Rehab.
Hilda was born September 18, 1928 in Aledo, IL the daughter of the late Amos F. Martin and the late Fay Agnes Gonterman. She married Burl E. Price on April 20, 1952. He passed away Oct. 9, 1975. She married John Edgar Price on March 19, 1983. He passed away Aug. 21, 1997.
She is survived by two daughters, Wynoma (Carl) Chalker of Owosso, MI and Zola (Dwayne) Griffith of Bella Vista, AR, three stepchildren Drs. Gary (Terrie) Price of Lawrence, KS, Drs. Margaret (Joseph) Weber of Camdenton, MO and Marianne (Michael) Schwarm of Loogootee, IL. She is also survived by one sister, Wilma Hardin, of Urbana, IL. Survivors include 8 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 17 step great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Ruth E. Price of Maryville, TN and one sister, Beryl P. Bieber of Normal, IL.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. The funeral will follow visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville, IL.
