CERRO GORDO — Hollistine L. Dodd, 86, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL. Memorials may be made to Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church or Piatt County Toy & Gift Program.
Hollistine was born December 17, 1932, in Mt. Grove, MO, the daughter of Hollis and Mildred Louise (Smith) Griffin. She married William E. Dodd on June 16, 1951 at Ft. Leonardwood, MO. They were married for 63 years. William preceded her in death in July 2014.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a member of Royal Neighbors of America, Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, Cerro Gordo Womens Auxiliary #117, Piatt County Toy & Gift Program and Cerro Gordo Woman's Club.
She is survived by her children Terri Sue (Rodney) Wallace of LaPlace, IL, Annette (Ron) Van Vleet of Monticello, IL, Douglas Dodd of Cerro Gordo, IL; grandchildren Chad Wallace, Jay (Marcy) Wallace, Jeremy (Nicky) Wallace, Seth Van Vleet, Heather Van Vleet, Kyle (Paige) Van Vleet; 8 great grandchildren; siblings Della Beck of California, Ron Griffin of Texas, Kathy Coffman of Missouri, Bill Griffin of Texas, Becky Chasteen of Oklahoma, Janet Griffin of California; sister-in-law Betty DeVore of Hammond, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, and sister Sylvia Griffin.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.