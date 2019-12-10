CERRO GORDO — Hollistine L. Dodd, 86, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL. Memorials may be made to Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church or Piatt County Toy & Gift Program.

Hollistine was born December 17, 1932, in Mt. Grove, MO, the daughter of Hollis and Mildred Louise (Smith) Griffin. She married William E. Dodd on June 16, 1951 at Ft. Leonardwood, MO. They were married for 63 years. William preceded her in death in July 2014.

She was a member of Royal Neighbors of America, Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, Cerro Gordo Womens Auxiliary #117, Piatt County Toy & Gift Program and Cerro Gordo Woman's Club.