Feb. 14, 1953 - Dec. 31, 2022

DECATUR — Holly Diann Brill, 69, of Decatur, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service to celebrate Holly's life will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at South Shores Christian Church (130 Bristol Decatur, IL.) with Pastor Steve Young officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Burial will be private in Keller Cemetery Lovington, IL. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Holly was born in Lovington, IL, February 14, 1953, the daughter of Fred and Joyce Haws. She graduated Eisenhower High School and Eastern Illinois University. Holly worked as a buyer for A.W. Cash Valve and Zexel. She enjoyed cross stitch and spending time with her five grandkids.

Surviving is her daughter, Melissa (Andrew) Briscoe of Folsom, CA; son, John (Brooke) Brill of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Lauren, Kylie, Peyton, Paxton and Jacob; sister, Alexa (Rick) Noel of Cincinnati, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Joyce Haws.

