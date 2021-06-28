DECATUR — Holly M. Flenner, 40, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 2, 2021 at First Church of the Nazarene, 1177 W. Hickory Point Rd., Decatur. A memorial visitation will be 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Holly's honor can be given to the Education Fund for Jace Davidson, in care of Andrew Flenner, and mailed to the funeral home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL 62526.

Holly was born August 26, 1980, to Roger and Tina (Perkins) Campbell. She married Andrew Flenner on October 10, 2009, in Westervelt, IL.

Holly was a 4th Grade Teacher at Sangamon Valley School District for two years, previously teaching at Cerro Gordo Schools for 14 years. She attended First Church of the Nazarene and Lampstand Church in Decatur.

To those of you who knew Holly, you knew she encouraged and inspired you to be a better person while at the same time, loving you for who you were. Holly loved her son Jace to the moon and back. She was a great wife, mom, daughter, teacher, and just about anything she did. Holly always looked for fun things to do with her family and friends, spending time with the ones she loved. She had a beautiful smile and the kindest heart. Holly was always there when you needed someone to talk to, laugh with, or complain to, and she always had empathy for your situation or circumstances.

Holly loved Jesus and knew that God created the Earth. She shared her faith and brought her family and friends closer to God. Holly truly knew the gift of grace and displayed it on a daily basis.

Holly is survived by her husband Andrew; and son, Jace; parents, Tina and Roger; brother, Zack Campbell; niece, Delaney Campbell; and best friends: Katie Hill and Nicole Pinkston.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Betty Funkhouser.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.