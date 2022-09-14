March 20, 1936 - Sept. 11, 2022

DECATUR — Homer F. Altevogt, 86 of Decatur, IL, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 11, 2022, following a brief illness.

Homer was born in rural Irving, Illinois Township, on March 20, 1936, to Fred and Verna Altevogt. Homer served his nation in the U.S. Army, serving in post war Korea. Homer married Sarah M. (Coins) on August 11, 1957.

Homer had a strong work ethic. He worked 39 years at A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company Decatur, IL, retiring in 1993. During his employment at Staley's, he formed Magic Carpet Carpet cleaners, after retirement forming H&S Janitorial Services. He finished his working career at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cemeteries.

Homer had a passion for classic cars from the 50s and 60s era. He could name any make, model and year just by sight. For many years he owned a 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Coupe traveling to car shows winning many new friends and trophies. Homer was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather he always put his family's needs above his own.

Homer is survived by his wife of 65 years; sons: Gerald (Carole), Barry (Mary), both of Decatur; daughters: Melinda Altevogt (Fiance Carl Yaegel) of Decatur, Michelle Wright (Frankie) of Carlock, IL; sister, Velma Beck (John) of Carlinville, IL; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Parents; brothers: Ernie and Robert; sister, Edna (Brown); and grandson, Christopher Kraft.

Memorial services for Homer will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur; visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial with military rites conducted by the Macon County Honor Guard will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.