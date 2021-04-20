Homer Lee Daugherty

Homer was born on January 22, 1934 in Decatur, IL, the son of Homer and Evelyn (Garvin) Daugherty. He graduated from Decatur High School. In January 1957, he married Suzanne Keck at St. James Catholic Church. They moved to San Antonio, TX. After the wedding, he was enlisted in the U.S. Army. Homer worked for Federal Kemper Insurance and retired after 50 years of service. He was very active in the community of Warrensburg, serving on the Park Board, Village Board and as Illini Township Supervisor. He was a member of the Warrensburg Fire Department and finished his tenor with the department as trustee. He was blessed with many good friends from the community and a loving family.