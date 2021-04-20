WARRENSBURG — Homer Lee Daugherty, 87, of Warrensburg, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Memorial service will be celebrated 10:00 AM Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Illini Cemetery.
Memorials: Warrensburg Fire Department.
Homer was born on January 22, 1934 in Decatur, IL, the son of Homer and Evelyn (Garvin) Daugherty. He graduated from Decatur High School. In January 1957, he married Suzanne Keck at St. James Catholic Church. They moved to San Antonio, TX. After the wedding, he was enlisted in the U.S. Army. Homer worked for Federal Kemper Insurance and retired after 50 years of service. He was very active in the community of Warrensburg, serving on the Park Board, Village Board and as Illini Township Supervisor. He was a member of the Warrensburg Fire Department and finished his tenor with the department as trustee. He was blessed with many good friends from the community and a loving family.
Surviving are his children: Daniel (Joann) Daugherty of Warrensburg; Mathew (Laura) Daugherty of O'Fallon, MO; Hugh (Julie) Daugherty of Stoughton, WI; Heather Daugherty (William Madonia) of Decatur; siter, Francy Roberts of Anniston, AL; grandchildren: Dana, Suzanne, Tara, Jeremy and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Kamdyn, Kinley, Kennedy, Hazel and Harper and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, brother Peter and granddaughter, Maria.
Special thanks to the Warrensburg Fire department. Not only did they assist him in need, they served as an enjoyment and purpose in his retirement.
Memorial service will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#52486.
Condolences may be left to Homer's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
