PEORIA — Howard C. Cravens, 99, of Peoria, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on August 25, 2021 in Peoria, Illinois.

A Memorial Service will be held at Noon at First Christian Church (6400 N University) in Peoria, Illinois on Wednesday September 1, 2021. A memorial gathering will be one hour prior.

A funeral service will be held at Noon on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Central Christian Church in Decatur, Illinois. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will be at Hall Cemetery in Blue Mound, Illinois. Donations in Howard's honor can be made to Central Christian Church in Decatur or First Christian Church in Peoria.

Howard was born on September 17, 1921 in Decatur, the son of Cloyd and Mary (Dawson) Cravens. Howard proudly served our US Army during WWII in North Africa and Europe as part of Army Intelligence. He married Marguerite Eloise Petzel Cravens on June 8, 1952. Howard worked for Illinois Power Company as a commercial office accountant before his retirement in 1986. Howard enjoyed sports, photography, listening to classical and big band music, and traveling. Howard could be found outside taking excellent care of his yard with landscaping, and mowing well into his later years. He was a Deacon and Deacon Emeritus of Central Christian Church, as well as a member for over 50 years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #105, and President of IBEW #1306 for several years. During the 1940's and 50's Howard was a basketball coach at First Baptist Church as part of the Decatur Church League.

Howard is survived by his daughter Chere Cravens (Steve) Peters of Peoria, Illinois; and his two granddaughters: Julie Peters of Morton, Illinois and Elisa (Mark) Rogers of Peoria, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Velma Cravens and his wife of over 60 years, Marguerite.

