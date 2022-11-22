 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Howard Eugene Caudle

July 6, 1935 — Nov. 21, 2022

DECATUR — Howard Eugene Caudle, 87, of Decatur, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Howard was born July 6, 1935, in Vernon, IL, the son of Emmett M. and Clarita Pearl (Wilson) Caudle. Howard was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and worked in sales. He was the owner/operator of Decatur Spring Service Company Inc. since 1984. Howard married Donna F. Wadkins on June 11, 1955, in Vandalia, IL.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Surviving is his wife, Donna of Decatur; daughters: Kimberly Miles of Decatur, Crystal Caudle of FL, and Angela (Kenneth) Harris of Decatur; grandchildren: Zach (Veronika) Miles, their son, Zander and one additional great-grandson on the way; Kaylem (Elmarie) Harris and their children, Aaron and Alunah; and Brianna Harris.

Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

