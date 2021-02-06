 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Howard Lee Dondeville
0 entries

Howard Lee Dondeville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAGLE, Idaho — Howard Lee Dondeville was born in Memphis, TN to William Dondeville and Celestina Marie Shaner. When William Dondeville started working for Caterpillar, the family moved to central Illinois.

Howard was drafted into the 5th Army, Special Forces in Colorado Springs. He became a specialist, corporal, drill instructor, and weapons instructor. After the military, he worked for Caterpillar. He left Caterpillar for two years and worked for Boeing with a top-secret clearance. After massive layoffs began, he returned to Caterpillar.

He excelled at art, baseball, bowling, and golf where he won many trophies. He had a passion for antiques and fine art. He loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors.

Howard was good humored, compassionate, honest, and faithful and those who got to know him found him to be of the utmost character.

He is survived by his brother, Bob; sister, Diane; son, Brandon; wife, Sharon. His brother, Bill passed. May he rest in peace and love until we meet again.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News