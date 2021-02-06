EAGLE, Idaho — Howard Lee Dondeville was born in Memphis, TN to William Dondeville and Celestina Marie Shaner. When William Dondeville started working for Caterpillar, the family moved to central Illinois.
Howard was drafted into the 5th Army, Special Forces in Colorado Springs. He became a specialist, corporal, drill instructor, and weapons instructor. After the military, he worked for Caterpillar. He left Caterpillar for two years and worked for Boeing with a top-secret clearance. After massive layoffs began, he returned to Caterpillar.
He excelled at art, baseball, bowling, and golf where he won many trophies. He had a passion for antiques and fine art. He loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors.
Howard was good humored, compassionate, honest, and faithful and those who got to know him found him to be of the utmost character.
He is survived by his brother, Bob; sister, Diane; son, Brandon; wife, Sharon. His brother, Bill passed. May he rest in peace and love until we meet again.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.