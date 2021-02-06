EAGLE, Idaho — Howard Lee Dondeville was born in Memphis, TN to William Dondeville and Celestina Marie Shaner. When William Dondeville started working for Caterpillar, the family moved to central Illinois.

Howard was drafted into the 5th Army, Special Forces in Colorado Springs. He became a specialist, corporal, drill instructor, and weapons instructor. After the military, he worked for Caterpillar. He left Caterpillar for two years and worked for Boeing with a top-secret clearance. After massive layoffs began, he returned to Caterpillar.

He excelled at art, baseball, bowling, and golf where he won many trophies. He had a passion for antiques and fine art. He loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors.

Howard was good humored, compassionate, honest, and faithful and those who got to know him found him to be of the utmost character.

He is survived by his brother, Bob; sister, Diane; son, Brandon; wife, Sharon. His brother, Bill passed. May he rest in peace and love until we meet again.