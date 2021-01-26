DECATUR — Howard Martin Brown, 90 of Decatur died on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services to celebrate Howard's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Concordia Lutheran Church (3303 E. Maryland Street Decatur, IL 62521) with Pastor David Bueltmann officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church. Burial service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday at Grove City Cemetery, near Blue Mound IL. Memorials if desired may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Howard was born June 5, 1930 in Oak Park, IL, son of Martin and Amanda (Serfling) Brown. He helped to establish and was a Professor at Richland Community College in Decatur. Howard graduated Oak Park High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Millikin University, his master's degree in Science and physics from the University of Missouri School of Mines & Metallurgy, Rolla, MO and his doctorate in Philosophy in Physics from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO. Howard married Pauline Ostermeier in Taylorville, IL August 1, 1954. He enjoyed his family, playing chess, word puzzles and genealogy research. He was an elder at Concordia Lutheran Church.