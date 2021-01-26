DECATUR — Howard Martin Brown, 90 of Decatur died on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services to celebrate Howard's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Concordia Lutheran Church (3303 E. Maryland Street Decatur, IL 62521) with Pastor David Bueltmann officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church. Burial service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday at Grove City Cemetery, near Blue Mound IL. Memorials if desired may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Howard was born June 5, 1930 in Oak Park, IL, son of Martin and Amanda (Serfling) Brown. He helped to establish and was a Professor at Richland Community College in Decatur. Howard graduated Oak Park High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Millikin University, his master's degree in Science and physics from the University of Missouri School of Mines & Metallurgy, Rolla, MO and his doctorate in Philosophy in Physics from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO. Howard married Pauline Ostermeier in Taylorville, IL August 1, 1954. He enjoyed his family, playing chess, word puzzles and genealogy research. He was an elder at Concordia Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his wife of sixty-six years Pauline Brown; children: Brad Brown, Eric (Jean) Brown, Amanda (Roger) Allman and Laura (Rick) Rosas; eight grandchildren: Mike, Matt, and Chad Hendriex, Ramey (Hendriex) Burton, Daniel and Jonathan Brown, Dana (Rosas) Serrano, Andrew Rosas; and seven great grandchildren: Blake, Tyler, Terry, Kyle, Allana, Kaiden and Maryann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Don and David Brown; and daughter-in-law, Robin Hendriex Brown.
Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.