DECATUR — Howard Nailer, 90, of rural Decatur, IL passed away at 12:20 A.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Memorials in Howard's honor may be given to South Wheatland Fire Protection District, 1851 Taylorville Road, Decatur, IL 62521.

Howard was born on July 24, 1929 in Effingham, IL. the son of Galen and Rose M. (Devall) Nailer. He married Leslie Lee Minor on July 27, 1973 in Decatur, IL.

He worked at the Wabash Railroad, building railroad bridges throughout the system for 25 years. Later, Howard also worked at L.E. Myers Electrical Construction Co. He thoroughly enjoyed breeding, raising, and showing Appaloosa horses as well as watching NASCAR. Howard could always be found at the center of family gatherings reminiscing and telling stories.

Howard is survived by his wife: Lee, of rural Decatur, children: Judy (Jack) Call of Houston, TX.; Carolyn (Marty) Mack of Warrensburg, IL.; Marilyn (Mike) Hammel of Billings, MT.; Linda Lampley of Spring, TX., Harold (Robin) Nailer of Cerro Gordo, IL.; Pam (Art) Cirignani of Chicago, IL.; and Tammy Gorden of Decatur, IL.; sister: Joyce McManaway of Tucson, AZ.; 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marie, and his daughter, Evelyn Smith.

