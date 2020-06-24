× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Howard Nailer, 90, of rural Decatur, IL passed away at 12:20 A.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Memorials in Howard's honor may be given to South Wheatland Fire Protection District, 1851 Taylorville Road, Decatur, IL 62521.

Howard was born on July 24, 1929 in Effingham, IL. the son of Galen and Rose M. (Devall) Nailer. He married Leslie Lee Minor on July 27, 1973 in Decatur, IL.

He worked at the Wabash Railroad, building railroad bridges throughout the system for 25 years. Later, Howard also worked at L.E. Myers Electrical Construction Co. He thoroughly enjoyed breeding, raising, and showing Appaloosa horses as well as watching NASCAR. Howard could always be found at the center of family gatherings reminiscing and telling stories.