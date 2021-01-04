DECATUR - Howard P. Doyle, 63, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Howard was born October 8, 1957, in Waco, TX, the son of Patrick and Carole (Coventry) Doyle. A graduate of St. Teresa High School and Air Force Reserve veteran, Howard worked in data administration for the Illinois Secretary of State for more than 20 years.
Howard is survived by his mother, Carole Coventry-Doyle of Decatur; siblings: Tim Doyle, Chris Doyle, and Maranda (Dave) Gagnon of Decatur, Todd (Kim) Doyle of Springfield, IL, and Lindsay (Laura) Doyle of OR; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his father.
In keeping with Howard's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. No services are planned. Burial will take place at a later date.
The family of Howard P. Doyle is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
